Rohan Bopanna blasts AITA for failing to send his name for Arjuna Award before deadline

New Delhi: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has once again vented out his anger on the All India Tennis Association (AITA), this time to for not nominating his name for this year's Arjuna Award. Instead, Saketh Myneni has been recommended for the prestigious award.

The deadline for sending down the names to the Sports Ministry was on April 28. AITA, however, had decided to send his name only after his 2017 French Open victory in the mixed doubles category alongside Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski. The Tennis board, till then had already recommended the name of Myneni, who had clinched a gold and silver in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

"We professional tennis players put in a lot to bring laurels to our country. And no one could question otherwise. However, it is when the system (the Tennis Association in this case) functions sloppily that is not only disrespectful but also robs one of the hope of a deserving acknowledgment," Bopanna said in a scathing statement, posted on his officila Twitter account.

"I am calling out to the lack of professionalism and efficiency by AITA for not sending my nomination for the Arjuna Award before the deadline. I have witnessed many such excuses for the past decade (while I was eligible and my record didn't falter) and then too, have never stood for it."

AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee, however, clarified the entire fiasco saying that since Bopanna hasn't won any medals for the country, his name got rejected not just once, but several times before.

"AITA did not send Rohan Bopanna's application for Arjuna award this year since his application was getting rejected all these years because he has not won any medals for the country at the Asian Games," Chatterjee told PTI.

He further added that after his victory at the Roland Garros they did decide to recommend his name for the award. "I took a chance since it was a Grand Slam. It's like winning a world championship. So, we thought let's send it now, he added.

Regardless of all his words, Bopanna did take the opportunity to congratulate the 29-year-old on receiving the award. "I want to take this platform to congratulate Saketh Myneni on receiving this award. I couldn't be more proud as I have seen him grow into the player and the man he is today," he mentioned in his statement.