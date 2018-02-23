Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan exit respective ATP Tour events

New Delhi: Both Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan exited from their respective ATP World Tour events following contrasting defeats.

Second-seeded Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost their Open 13 Provence semifinal 1-6, 4-6 to the fourth-seeded combination of Marcus Daniell and Dominic Inglot in just 51 minutes.

Bopanna was the only Indian at the Euro 718,810 hard-court event in Marseille, France.

Meanwhile, at the $622,675 Delray Beach Open in the US, the unseeded team of Divij Sharan and Scott Lipsky went down fighting 6-3, 3-6, 5-10 to third seeds Ben McLachlan and Hugo Nys.

Leander Paes and Divij Sharan had lost in the opening round itself.