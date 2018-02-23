हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan exit respective ATP Tour events

Both Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan exited from their respective ATP World Tour events following contrasting defeats.

PTI| Updated: Feb 23, 2018, 20:07 PM IST
File photo of Rohan Bopanna (PTI)

New Delhi: Both Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan exited from their respective ATP World Tour events following contrasting defeats.

Second-seeded Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost their Open 13 Provence semifinal 1-6, 4-6 to the fourth-seeded combination of Marcus Daniell and Dominic Inglot in just 51 minutes.

Bopanna was the only Indian at the Euro 718,810 hard-court event in Marseille, France.

Meanwhile, at the $622,675 Delray Beach Open in the US, the unseeded team of Divij Sharan and Scott Lipsky went down fighting 6-3, 3-6, 5-10 to third seeds Ben McLachlan and Hugo Nys.

Leander Paes and Divij Sharan had lost in the opening round itself.

