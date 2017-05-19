close
Rome Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas upset reigning French Open champions to reach quarters

 PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 10:33

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 10:33
Rome Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas upset reigning French Open champions to reach quarters

 Rome: Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas came from behind to knock out seventh seeds Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, sealing a quarterfinals berth at the ATP Rome Masters.

Bopanna and Cuevas rallied to beat the Spaniards 4-6 7-6 (7) 10-8 in a gruelling second round match of the Euro 4,507,375 clay court tournament.

In the one-hour-39 minute match, Bopanna and Cuevas got three break chances but could convert none and lost their serve once in the opening set.

They next face fourth seeded pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Meanwhile, in the WTA event being run simultaneously, India's Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova, seeded third, will face Sara Errani and Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals.

Rohan BopannaPablo Cuevastennis newsRome MastersIndia Tennis NewsSania Mirza

