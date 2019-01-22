हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafa Nadal

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal sets up semi-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas

For a place in the final, Nadal will meet 20-year-old Greek sensation Tsitsipas.

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal sets up semi-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal kept the flag flying for the old guard at the Australian Open as he stormed into the semi-finals of the tournament following a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over American Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday.

Nadal's match against Tiafoe, who turned 21 on Sunday, was billed as an intriguing clash of generations after the loss of Roger Federer to Tsitsipas earlier, but the second seed was ruthless as he reached the last four of the Grand Slam for the 30th time without dropping a set.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion broke Tiafoe's first service game in each set and with a second break in the third set wrapped up the victory in an hour and 47 minutes. 

For a place in the final, Nadal will meet another next generation player in 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas , who earlier on Tuesday became his country's first player to reach the last four at a major with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) triumph over Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

 

 

 

