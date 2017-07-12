close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sam Querry stuns World No 1 Andy Murray in Wimbledon quarter-finals

While Murray claimed that set on a tiebreak, it was downhill from there as Querrey won nine games in a row to take the fourth set 6-1 and open up a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 22:12
Sam Querry stuns World No 1 Andy Murray in Wimbledon quarter-finals

London: Andy Murray`s Wimbledon title defence ended in a 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey on Wednesday as the hip injury that has dogged the world number one throughout the tournament finally got the better of him.

Murray, who had only lost to Querrey once in eight previous encounters, was struggling to move around the court in the final two sets against the big-serving American, who will now face either Gilles Muller or Marin Cilic in the semi-finals.

"I`m still in shock myself," Querrey said after wrapping victory with his 27th ace.

"I didn`t start my best but kept with it and kept swinging and I hit my groove in the fourth and fifth sets.

"It feels great and it`s a dream come true ... to get to a semi-final and have it happen at Wimbledon makes it a bit more special."

Twice champion Murray raced through the opening set with no sign that his troublesome hip was slowing him down, but after being pegged back by Querrey in the second, he grimaced in pain in the third when the American hit a backhand winner at 4-5.

While Murray claimed that set on a tiebreak, it was downhill from there as Querrey won nine games in a row to take the fourth set 6-1 and open up a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

The Centre Court crowd did their best to get behind the home favourite, but there was no way back for the Briton whose reign ended in disappointing fashion.

Querrey, who knocked out then defending champion Novak Djokovic last year, broke again for a 5-1 lead in the fifth and then wrapped up the match with a booming ace to become the first American man to reach a grand slam semi-final since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.

TAGS

Sam QuerryAndy MurrayWimbledonWimbledon quarter-finalMurray vs Querry

From Zee News

Ross Brawn sees more tactical future for F1 hybrid tech
Other Sports

Ross Brawn sees more tactical future for F1 hybrid tech

Wimbledon 2017, Day 9: Sam Querrey ends Andy Murray&#039;s title defence dream, Roger Federer makes record 12th semis
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Day 9: Sam Querrey ends Andy Murray's...

Venus Williams prepares to face big-serving Johanna Konta in Wimbledon women&#039;s singles semi-final
Tennis

Venus Williams prepares to face big-serving Johanna Konta i...

IOC chief Thomas Bach hoping for Paris-Los Angeles hosting accord for 2024, 2028 Olympics
Other Sports

IOC chief Thomas Bach hoping for Paris-Los Angeles hosting...

Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy enter 2nd round
BadmintonOther Sports

Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy enter 2nd round

Other Sports

HWL Semi-Final: Preeti Dubey helps Indian eves beat Chile 1...

Ravindra Jadeja claims he&#039;s no &#039;rockstar&#039;, but says he likes to perform when there are challenges
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja claims he's no 'rockstar', b...

Sports Minister Vijay Goel asks PCI to submit report in 10 days in para swimmer case
Other Sports

Sports Minister Vijay Goel asks PCI to submit report in 10...

Wimbledon 2017: Three-time champion Novak Djokovic retires from quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Three-time champion Novak Djokovic retires...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video