close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sani Mirza- Ivan Dodig eye quarter-final spot at Wimbledon 2017

Yesterday, Mirza and her women`s doubles partner Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens crashed out of the Wimbledon`s doubles event after suffering a straight-sets defeat against Switzerland`s Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of Taiwan in the Round of 16

ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 14:55

London: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig will look to cement their place in the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the Wimbledon when they take on the British-Finnish pair of Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen here today.

Mirza and Dodig, who are seeded fourth in the tournament, made it to the last-16 after fending off Japanese pair of Yosuke Watanuki and Makoto Ninomiya 7-6 (5), 6-2 in an exhilarating clash that lasted one hour and 18 minutes.Earlier this year, the Indo-Croatian pair made it to the finals of the season-opening Australian Open before going down in straight sets at the hands of the American-Colombian team of Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal.Mirza and Dodig also reached the quarter-finals of the French Open, but the pair slumped to a 3-6, 4-6 defeat against India`s Rohan Bopanna and Canada`s Gabriela Dabrowski to make an exit.

Yesterday, Mirza and her women`s doubles partner Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens crashed out of the Wimbledon`s doubles event after suffering a straight-sets defeat against Switzerland`s Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of Taiwan in the Round of 16.Third-seeded Hingis and Yung-jan defeated the 13th seed 6-2, 6-4 in a match that lasted for one hour and seven minutes.The Indian tennis ace had won the Wimbledon title in 2015 with Hingis.

TAGS

Sani MirzaIvan DodigWimbledon 2017tennis newssports news

From Zee News

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Wimbledon: A look back at the Spaniard&#039;s early exit from coveted tournament
Tennis

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Wimbledon: A look back at the S...

Wayne Rooney keen to revive England career after Everton switch
Football

Wayne Rooney keen to revive England career after Everton sw...

Arsenal ready to roll out &#039;red carpet&#039; to Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe
Football

Arsenal ready to roll out 'red carpet' to Monaco...

Will speak to Vinod Rai as CAC&#039;s decision to hold back coach&#039;s name was done with permission: Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Will speak to Vinod Rai as CAC's decision to hold back...

WWE Great Balls of Fire: Brock Lesnar delivers F5 to defeat Samoa Joe to retain title
Other Sports

WWE Great Balls of Fire: Brock Lesnar delivers F5 to defeat...

Next Indian coach: Vinod Rai asks BCCI to announce name of Anil Kumble&#039;s successor today
cricket

Next Indian coach: Vinod Rai asks BCCI to announce name of...

WATCH: Rafael Nadal bumps his head in the tunnel ahead of round of 16 clash with Giles Muller
Tennis

WATCH: Rafael Nadal bumps his head in the tunnel ahead of r...

Angelo Mathews reconsidering role as Sri Lanka captain after Zimbabwe low
cricket

Angelo Mathews reconsidering role as Sri Lanka captain afte...

Indian coach selection: Not 10, but CAC panel interviewed just five candidates for top job – Here&#039;s the list!
cricket

Indian coach selection: Not 10, but CAC panel interviewed j...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video