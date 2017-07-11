Sani Mirza- Ivan Dodig eye quarter-final spot at Wimbledon 2017

London: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig will look to cement their place in the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the Wimbledon when they take on the British-Finnish pair of Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen here today.

Mirza and Dodig, who are seeded fourth in the tournament, made it to the last-16 after fending off Japanese pair of Yosuke Watanuki and Makoto Ninomiya 7-6 (5), 6-2 in an exhilarating clash that lasted one hour and 18 minutes.Earlier this year, the Indo-Croatian pair made it to the finals of the season-opening Australian Open before going down in straight sets at the hands of the American-Colombian team of Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal.Mirza and Dodig also reached the quarter-finals of the French Open, but the pair slumped to a 3-6, 4-6 defeat against India`s Rohan Bopanna and Canada`s Gabriela Dabrowski to make an exit.

Yesterday, Mirza and her women`s doubles partner Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens crashed out of the Wimbledon`s doubles event after suffering a straight-sets defeat against Switzerland`s Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of Taiwan in the Round of 16.Third-seeded Hingis and Yung-jan defeated the 13th seed 6-2, 6-4 in a match that lasted for one hour and seven minutes.The Indian tennis ace had won the Wimbledon title in 2015 with Hingis.