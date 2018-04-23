Sania Mirza announces her pregnancy

New Delhi: Grand Slam-winning Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday announced that she is pregnant, but did not say if this meant the end of her injury-prone career. Mirza and her husband, former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, posted a picture on their Twitter accounts of a baby vest and a feeding bottle between two T-shirts bearing their names.

It was accompanied by the hashtag #BabyMirzaMalik. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan tweeted back his "congratulations". The three-time Grand Slam doubles winner had said earlier this month that any child she had would bear the Mirza-Malik surname and that Shoaib wanted a daughter.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since October with a knee injury. She has slipped from number one in the world doubles ranking -- the first for an Indian woman -- to 24. Mirza has won at least one medal at every Asian Games since 2006 and expressed hope in January of competing in this year`s event in Indonesia.

Mirza in 2005 became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title. She reached the fourth round of the US Open in the same year, and by 2007 was among the women`s top 30. But a wrist injury ended her singles dream and she focused on doubles tennis. A partnership with Swiss great Martina Hingis produced three Grand Slam titles.