Sania Mirza looks like a dream on L'Officiel India cover

Currently Sania is in New York where she is competing in the last Grand Slam of the year – US Open.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 08:59
Sania Mirza looks like a dream on L&#039;Officiel India cover
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has done the country proud over and over again.

She is the perfect mix of beauty with brains, she sweats it out on the field with a fearless attitude but looks equally glamorous during social gatherings.

Mirza is very active on social media and she took to Twitter to announce that she is the cover girl for L'Officiel October issue.

Sania has featured in the achiever's list along with Alessandro Dell'acqua, Manish Arora, Nirav Modi, Vivienne Westwood and others.

Sania is well described as ferocious and bold, her style and sensibility has been unique and always stands out.

She looks powerful yet stunning in a velvet military inspired blazer, with her basic styled hair let loose.

"Cover girl this month for @Lofficielindia", she tweeted.

Currently Sania is in New York where she is competing in the last Grand Slam of the year – US Open.

Sania and her mixed doubles partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia lost to the Latvian-French pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-10.

However, she is still in the tournament as Sania and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai will look to advance to the second round of women's doubles.

Sania Mirza

