close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sania Mirza pays visit to close friend Bethanie Mattek-Sands in hospital along with Sorana Cirstea

n a recent Facebook Live session Bethanie mentioned that she has injured her patellar tendon and that she has to undergo surgery which would keep her off the court for sometime.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 14:28
Sania Mirza pays visit to close friend Bethanie Mattek-Sands in hospital along with Sorana Cirstea
Screen Grab (Instagram @matteksands)

New Delhi: Ace tennis player Sania Mirza recently paid a visit to her close friend and present doubles world No.1 Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the hospital. They've, in the past, played alongside, ample number of times and thus remains to be one of his best friends in the ongoing Wimbledon Championship in England.

The American tennis star recently suffered a horrifying injury while playing against Sorana Cirstea in the second-round women's singles match. Screaming in pain, crying for help, he was immediately stretchered off the court and attended by medical help.

Sania Mirza had immediately taken to Twitter to express support to Bethanie. Her tweet read as – "I love you @BMATTEK  you are the biggest fighter I know and you will come back stronger than ever." Along with it went an Instagram attachment showing a picture of the two during their doubles days.

The 32-year-old seemed quite happy when her friend Sana Mirza and her opponent for that match, Sorana Cirstea paid a visit to her in the private hospital she has been addmitted to. She took to Instagram to post a picture of that moments along with the caption, "Had some buddies visit me in the hospital yesterday  #FeelTheLove @mirzasaniar and @soranacirstea #ThankYou."

 

Had some buddies visit me in the hospital yesterday ❤️ #FeelTheLove @mirzasaniar and @soranacirstea #ThankYou

A post shared by BeTHaniE MATTeK-SaNDS (@matteksands) on

After 36 hours of agonising pain, the tennis star had come forth to thank everyone for the love and support they had showered upon her. In a recent Facebook Live session Bethanie mentioned that she has injured her patellar tendon and that she has to undergo surgery which would keep her off the court for sometime.  

TAGS

Sania MirzaBethanie Mattek-SandsSorana Cirsteatennis newssports news

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Luis Suarez crashes Lionel Messi’s honeymoon party! See picture here
Football

Luis Suarez crashes Lionel Messi’s honeymoon party! See pic...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj goes for golden duck for first time in her career
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj goes for golde...

Roger Federer claims his eighth crown at Wimbledon, claims Wikipedia!
Tennis

Roger Federer claims his eighth crown at Wimbledon, claims...

Ravi Shastri top contender for Team India&#039;s Head Coach; only six to be interviewed
cricket

Ravi Shastri top contender for Team India's Head Coach...

Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Sania Mirza advances in women, mixed events

Steve Smith&#039;s message to Cricket Australia; &#039;not giving up&#039; revenue sharing model for improved contracts
cricket

Steve Smith's message to Cricket Australia; 'not...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video