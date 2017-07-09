Sania Mirza pays visit to close friend Bethanie Mattek-Sands in hospital along with Sorana Cirstea

New Delhi: Ace tennis player Sania Mirza recently paid a visit to her close friend and present doubles world No.1 Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the hospital. They've, in the past, played alongside, ample number of times and thus remains to be one of his best friends in the ongoing Wimbledon Championship in England.

The American tennis star recently suffered a horrifying injury while playing against Sorana Cirstea in the second-round women's singles match. Screaming in pain, crying for help, he was immediately stretchered off the court and attended by medical help.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a really tough injury at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/PLGJecYjYH — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) July 6, 2017

Sania Mirza had immediately taken to Twitter to express support to Bethanie. Her tweet read as – "I love you @BMATTEK you are the biggest fighter I know and you will come back stronger than ever." Along with it went an Instagram attachment showing a picture of the two during their doubles days.

I love you @BMATTEK you are the biggest fighter I know and you will come back stronger than ever .. — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 6, 2017

The 32-year-old seemed quite happy when her friend Sana Mirza and her opponent for that match, Sorana Cirstea paid a visit to her in the private hospital she has been addmitted to. She took to Instagram to post a picture of that moments along with the caption, "Had some buddies visit me in the hospital yesterday #FeelTheLove @mirzasaniar and @soranacirstea #ThankYou."

Had some buddies visit me in the hospital yesterday ❤️ #FeelTheLove @mirzasaniar and @soranacirstea #ThankYou A post shared by BeTHaniE MATTeK-SaNDS (@matteksands) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

After 36 hours of agonising pain, the tennis star had come forth to thank everyone for the love and support they had showered upon her. In a recent Facebook Live session Bethanie mentioned that she has injured her patellar tendon and that she has to undergo surgery which would keep her off the court for sometime.