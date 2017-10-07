close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sania Mirza-Peng Shuai crash out of China Open

Last month, Mirza and Shuai had also reached the Wuhan Open semifinal last week, only to go down against top seeds and eventual champions Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan.

ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 14:20
Sania Mirza-Peng Shuai crash out of China Open
Courtesy: Twitter

Beijing: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai were knocked out of the China Open women's doubles semi-finals here on Saturday.

After comfortably winning the first set, the Indo-Chinese duo slumped to a shocking 6-2, 1-6, 5-10 defeat at the hands of Swiss star Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of Chinese Taipei in an exhilarating last-four clash that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

Yesterday, the third-seeded pair of Mirza and Shuai rebounded strongly from a set down to beat fifth-seeded Czech duo of Barbara Strycova and Katerina Siniakova 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in a thrilling last-eight clash yesterday.

Last month, Mirza and Shuai had also reached the Wuhan Open semifinal last week, only to go down against top seeds and eventual champions Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan.

TAGS

Sania Mirza-Peng ShuaiChina OpenSania Mirzatennis newsIndia Tennis News

From Zee News

Japanese Grand Prix: Dominant Lewis Hamilton seizes Suzuka pole with record lap
Other Sports

Japanese Grand Prix: Dominant Lewis Hamilton seizes Suzuka...

Simona Halep makes history, becomes 25th WTA World No.1
Tennis

Simona Halep makes history, becomes 25th WTA World No.1

Looking forward to teaming up with Ashish Nehra, says Jasprit Bumrah
cricket

Looking forward to teaming up with Ashish Nehra, says Jaspr...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Komal Thatal and Anwar Ali steal the show
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Komal Thatal and Anwar Ali steal the s...

See pics: Axed from India&#039;s T20 squad, Ajinkya Rahane enjoys time off with wife in Seychelles
cricket

See pics: Axed from India's T20 squad, Ajinkya Rahane...

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Preview: Confident India look to continue winning streak against depleted Australia in T20Is
cricket

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Preview: Confident India look...

Steve Smith ruled out of India-Australia T20I series with right shoulder injury
cricket

Steve Smith ruled out of India-Australia T20I series with r...

Spain clinch FIFA 2018 World Cup spot with slick win over Albania
Football

Spain clinch FIFA 2018 World Cup spot with slick win over A...

Wales beat Georgia to keep FIFA 2018 World Cup qualification hopes alive
Football

Wales beat Georgia to keep FIFA 2018 World Cup qualificatio...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video