Sania Mirza-Peng Shuai crash out of China Open
Last month, Mirza and Shuai had also reached the Wuhan Open semifinal last week, only to go down against top seeds and eventual champions Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan.
Beijing: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai were knocked out of the China Open women's doubles semi-finals here on Saturday.
After comfortably winning the first set, the Indo-Chinese duo slumped to a shocking 6-2, 1-6, 5-10 defeat at the hands of Swiss star Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of Chinese Taipei in an exhilarating last-four clash that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.
Yesterday, the third-seeded pair of Mirza and Shuai rebounded strongly from a set down to beat fifth-seeded Czech duo of Barbara Strycova and Katerina Siniakova 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in a thrilling last-eight clash yesterday.
