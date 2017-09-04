close
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna enter US Open 2017 quarter-finals

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 12:01
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna enter US Open 2017 quarter-finals

New Delhi: Indian tennis players Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna won their respective matches at the last Grand Slam of the year - US Open on Sunday to enter the quarter-finals in New York.

The Indo-Chinese fourth seed pair of Sania and Shuai Peng defeated Romanian-Spanish pairing of Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(2) at the Grand Stand in two hours and 15 minutes to proceed to the women's doubles quarter-finals.

Bopanna too had a successful outing as he and Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski beat Spanish-American pairing of María José Martínez Sánchez and Nicholas Monroe 6-3, 6-4 in 53 minutes on Court 11.

The mixed doubles seventh seeds will next face New Zealand-Chinese Taipei third seeds Michael Venus and Hao-Ching Chan for a place in the semi-finals.

However, it was the end of the road for Indian pair Leander Paes and Purav Raja. The duo lost to Russian combine of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the second round of men’s doubles.

Paes and Raja went down 4-6, 6-7(7) on Court 10 of Flushing Meadows in an hour and 27 minutes.

US Open 2017tennis newsIndia Tennis NewsSania MirzaRohan BopannaLeander PaesPurav Raja

