Sania Mirza's son Izhaan finally says 'hello to the world'-- See pic

Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan veteran batsman Shoaib Malik were blessed with a baby boy back in October, but the fans finally got to see the first full-fledged picture of their son on Saturday.

After many sneak peeks in the last two months, Sania recently posted the first clear picture of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik on her official Instagramn account.

While introducing her and Shoaib's almost two-month-old baby to the world, Sania captioned the post as,"Living life in the fast lane can be fun!!! It’s time to say hello to the world!"

In the picture which the tennis player also shared on her Twitter handle, Izhaan, who is the couple's first child, can be seen smiling at the camera.

Soon after the first glimpse of the tiny tot was unveiled, many celebrities including PV Sindhu, Priyanka Chopra and Farah Khan commented on the post as they simply seemed to be in awe of the infant's adorable look.

While Priyanka Chopra wrote, 'beautiful', Neha Dhupia commented, " Aww such a cutie." Farah Khan also showered her love on the baby boy, commenting,"My smiley baby".

On October 30, Shoaib announced the good news on his social media handle, and since then Sania has been sharing glimpses of their baby to the world.

"Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik,” Malik had tweeted.

The tennis ace married Shoaib on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.