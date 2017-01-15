Sania Mirza's tennis attire branded un-Islamic by religious cleric - VIDEOS INSIDE!

New Delhi: Though it might not be the first instance when Sania Mirza has come under criticism for her on-court dressing, a Muslim cleric – in Zee News show Fatah ka Fatwa, branded the Indian star's on-court attire is un-Islamic.

Sania has often been at the centre of religious extremism - especially on social media – facing criticism for not wearing burqa.

This time, Muslim cleric Sajid Rashid jumped the wagon, slamming the tennis star's clothing as un-Islamic.

“If a sport requires women to drop their burqas, then women should not take part in the sport, they are not even meant to wrestle” said the cleric on Zee News show ‘Fatah ka Fatwa’.

“Do you think Sania Mirza’s attire is legal? Is it legal? It is sexual and hence, un-Islamic,” ranted Rashid on the show, where the main point of the debate was “Is the Burqa a must for all Muslim women?”

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami's wife was also a subject similar criticism after social media witnessed a picture of the cricketer with his wife dressed in a sleeveless attire.

Shami received the backing of entire cricketing community after the social media outburst, with Mohammad Kaif being one hit back at those criticizing Shami.

Sania Mirza recently made it to the finals of the Sydney international with Barbara Styrcova.