See picture: Maria Sharapova sizzles on magazine cover ahead of US Open comeback

New Delhi: The tennis world is waiting with bated breath as Maria Sharapova is gearing up for her first Major in a more than a year and a half. It is not just her comeback but also the release of her soon to be released memoir that is building up tremendous interest in the woman who is unquestionably one of the most popular in the world.

Riding on the popularity once again, Sharapova posed for Hamptons Magazine ahead of her US Open comeback for which she has received a wildcard. See the picture posted by the magazine’s Twitter handle below.

Sharapova, ranked 148th, has withdrawn from US Open warm-up tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati the past two weeks after suffering a left forearm injury at Stanford.

Former world number one Sharapova won the 2006 US Open as well as Wimbledon in 2014, the 2008 Australian Open and the 2012 and 2014 French Opens.

But she tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open and was suspended by the International Tennis Federation, a ban that ended in April.

Since then, Sharapova has needed wildcards to get into tournaments, drawing criticism from some fellow professionals.

After missing Wimbledon with a thigh injury, Sharapova played her first US match since March 2015 at Stanford, defeating American Jennifer Brady 6-1, 4-6, 6-0. (With AFP inputs)