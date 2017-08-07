close
Serena Williams’ 1950s-themed baby shower pictures are breaking internet

The outfits for the shower were striking as they brought out an old world charm, being a tribute to the era of the 1950s.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 16:19
Twitter/ Ciara

New Delhi: Serena Williams had a cute baby shower party in Florida, pictures of which were expectedly an instant hit on social media. Serena’s baby shower was attended by sister Venus and showbiz stars Kelly Rowland, Ciara, La La Anthony and Eva Longoria.

The outfits for the shower were striking as well as they brought out an old world charm, being a tribute to the era of the 1950s.

While Serena has been off the court for some months now, she has made her presence felt with some powerful interviews during the time.

She had recently wrote an easy for a leading magazine, Fortune, where she had advocated equal pay for black women.

In a powerful piece, Serena wrote, "I have been treated unfairly, I've been disrespected by my male colleagues and - in the most painful times - I've been the subject of racist remarks on and off the tennis court."

She further wrote, "The cycles of poverty, discrimination, and sexism are much, much harder to break than the record for Grand Slam titles." 

She added, "Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay. Every time you do, you're making it a little easier for a woman behind you."

Serena WilliamsBaby showerTwitterTennis

