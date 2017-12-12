Serena Williams hints at return, says 'be excited'

American Serena Williams dropped a large hint that she could soon be back on court competing when she posted an Instagram photo of a pair of dazzling gold and white tennis shoes.

Williams, who won her 23rd grand slam singles title at last year`s Australian Open before taking time out to have her first child, has entered next month`s tournament in Melbourne.

"Be excited. Be very excited" the 36-year-old said in the post which attracted 135,000 likes in the space of an hour.

(Also read: Serena Williams 'very likely' to come back at Australian Open: Organisers)

Williams gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September and was married to Alexis Ohanian last month.

Few female players have won grand slams after taking a break to start a family, although Kim Clijsters won the 2009 U.S. Open in her third tournament back after having a daughter.

Australians Evonne Goolagong and Margaret Court also managed it. Court`s 24 grand slam singles titles remains a record although only 11 of them were in the professional era.