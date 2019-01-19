हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Serena Williams

Serena Williams motors into fourth round of Australian Open

Williams will play the winner of the match between her elder sister Venus and top-seed Simona Halep for a place in the quarter-finals.

Serena Williams motors into fourth round of Australian Open
Image Courtesy: Reuters

American tennis star Serena Williams powered into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday following a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska to continue her charge through the Melbourne Park draw.

The 37-year-old, who is chasing a record-extending eighth Melbourne title in the professional era, barely broke a sweat on a sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena as she sent 20 winners flying past the 57th-ranked 18-year-old.

Yastremska rolled her right ankle midway through and took a medical time-out to have her foot bandaged when trailing 4-1 in the second set.

It stalled defeat only briefly, however, as Williams broke her a third time in the set and claimed the match when the Ukrainian sprayed a cross-court forehand wide.

Williams will play the winner of the match between her elder sister Venus and top-seed Simona Halep for a place in the quarter-finals.

In another women's singles clash, U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka survived a huge scare against Hsieh Su-wei as she rebounded strongly from a set down to clinch a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over the Taiwanese in the third round of the Australian Open. 

Osaka has now set up a clash for a quarterfinal place against Anastasija Sevastova, who has also stormed into the fourth round of the first major of the season following a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 triumph over China's Wang Qiang. 

Tags:
Serena WilliamsVenus WilliamsAustralian OpenTennisNaomi Osaka

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close