Serena Williams

Serena Williams returns to world's top 30 in WTA rankings

Serena Williams returned to the world’s top 30 in the WTA rankings released on Monday after finishing as Wimbledon runner-up.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018 Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during the women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

The 36-year-old American climbed 153 places to 28th despite losing Saturday’s final at the All England Club to German Angelique Kerber, Williams’s fourth tournament since giving birth to her daughter 10 months ago.

Kerber, who won her third Grand Slam title, moved up six places to world number four, with French Open winner Simona Halep of Romania retaining the top ranking despite her third-round exit at Wimbledon.

In the men’s rankings, Novak Djokovic’s fourth Wimbledon crown propelled him back to 10th in the world after falling outside the top 20 for the first time since 2006.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson moved up three places to a career-high fifth after reaching the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal remained at the top of the rankings and increased his lead over number two Roger Federer, whose Wimbledon title defence was ended by Anderson in a marathon quarter-final.

