close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Serena Williams shares heartfelt letter of admiration to her mom

In the letter, Williams recalled the times she was likened to a man because of her strong stature or false accusations that her performance on the court was the result of drugs.

ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 08:49
Serena Williams shares heartfelt letter of admiration to her mom

Washington D.C.: It seems like Serena Williams has finally understood what it is like to be in her mother`s shoes. After giving birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., the tennis ace has written an endearing letter to her own mother, Oracene Price, about what it has been like to see life through her point of view, reports The Washington Post.

She began the letter by saying, "Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter ) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don`t know how I would react if she has to go through what I`ve gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day."

In the letter, Williams recalled the times she was likened to a man because of her strong stature or false accusations that her performance on the court was the result of drugs.

The letter continued, "I`ve been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don`t belong in Women`s sports, that I belong in Men`s, because I look stronger than many other women do."

"But mom, I`m not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman," she added.

Before concluding, the new mom had a few compliments for the special woman in her life. She wrote, "You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead. I am trying, though, and God is not done with me yet. I have a LONG way to go, but thank you. Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as challenges - ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had."

The former world number one concluded by writing, "Your youngest of five, Serena." 

TAGS

Serena Williamsletter to motherTennis

From Zee News

Leicester City beat Liverpool 2-0 in League Cup
Football

Leicester City beat Liverpool 2-0 in League Cup

Lionel Messi propels Barcelona in demolishing Eibar
Football

Lionel Messi propels Barcelona in demolishing Eibar

Sri Lanka qualify for 2019 ICC World Cup, West Indies to play qualifiers
cricket

Sri Lanka qualify for 2019 ICC World Cup, West Indies to pl...

Jonny Bairstow ton propels England to easy win over West Indies in 1st ODI
cricket

Jonny Bairstow ton propels England to easy win over West In...

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the City of Joy
cricket

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the...

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani
Football

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 Wor...

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25
Pro Kabaddi League 2017

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate 10 years of Yuvraj Singh&#039;s six sixes
cricket

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video