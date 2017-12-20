हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Serena Williams sorts out baby teething issues, hints at return to tennis

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world number one drew sympathetic replies to Sunday tweets about baby daughter Alexis Olympia's teething issues.

AFP| Updated: Dec 20, 2017, 10:01 AM IST
Serena Williams (Reuters)

Serena Williams says she has struggled with her baby daughter's teething pain even as she tweeted a photo hinting she might be working on a comeback to defend her Australian Open title.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world number one drew sympathetic replies to Sunday tweets about baby daughter Alexis Olympia's teething issues, complete with a photo, then posted another picture Monday of an empty tennis court looking set up for the start of a workout.

The next Australian Open begins on January 15 at Melbourne, which would be barely beyond four months after Williams gave birth to her daughter on September 1.

Serena began her latest tweets on Sunday with a plea for help on how to ease the torment of teething.

 

Among the advice she received - "try a wet washcloth for the baby let her chew it."

On Monday, there was no mention of teething but a photo of the open court, a racquet bag leaning on a stool with towels and a bicycle nearby serving notice that Williams might have found a cure for herself with the next Grand Slam tournament only four weeks away.

Williams has said she intended to defend the crown she won earlier this year while unknowingly pregnant but has not confirmed any firm plans to play in Melbourne since the birth of her daughter.

