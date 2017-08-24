Serena Williams to deliver any moment, flaunts baby bump in latest pictures

New Delhi: Serena Williams may have been off the court since January after winning the Australian Open but has firmly been the centre of women’s tennis as she continues to flaunt her beautiful baby bump.

Serena posted the latest pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. Serena is reportedly due to deliver in end of August or the start of September. See the pictures Serena posted on social media.

She has been easily the most recognised women athlete in the world, having won 23 tennis Majors. Serena recently also said that she is targeting the next Australian Open for a comeback, one that will have a larger bearing considering that she is just one win away from the all-time record of 24 Majors held by the great Australian champion Margaret Court.

It will not be easy for Serena to make a comeback. But if someone can do it, then it is her.

Kim Clijsters made a successful comeback to tennis post pregnancy and found more success than she had more she became a mom.

Of course Serena will not be thinking of Majors at the moment. The joy of becoming a mother is what she will look to take in, a moment that may be the most precious of all.