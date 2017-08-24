close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Serena Williams to deliver any moment, flaunts baby bump in latest pictures

Serena posted the latest pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. Serena is reportedly due to deliver in end of August or the start of September. See the pictures Serena posted on social media.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 17:43
Serena Williams to deliver any moment, flaunts baby bump in latest pictures

New Delhi: Serena Williams may have been off the court since January after winning the Australian Open but has firmly been the centre of women’s tennis as she continues to flaunt her beautiful baby bump.

Serena posted the latest pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. Serena is reportedly due to deliver in end of August or the start of September. See the pictures Serena posted on social media.

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

 

When she rides over 2.5 hrs each way just to have dinner to visit you. @KarlieKloss

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

She has been easily the most recognised women athlete in the world, having won 23 tennis Majors. Serena recently also said that she is targeting the next Australian Open for a comeback, one that will have a larger bearing considering that she is just one win away from the all-time record of 24 Majors held by the great Australian champion Margaret Court.

It will not be easy for Serena to make a comeback. But if someone can do it, then it is her.

Kim Clijsters made a successful comeback to tennis post pregnancy and found more success than she had more she became a mom.

Of course Serena will not be thinking of Majors at the moment. The joy of becoming a mother is what she will look to take in, a moment that may be the most precious of all.   

TAGS

Serena Williamsbaby bumppictures

From Zee News

Hugh Jackman meets Roger Federer, Twitter has a meltdown
Tennis

Hugh Jackman meets Roger Federer, Twitter has a meltdown

Faf du Plessis to lead World XI in three-match T20I series against Pakistan
cricket

Faf du Plessis to lead World XI in three-match T20I series...

WATCH: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar suffers back-to-back powerslams from Braun Strowman
Other Sports

WATCH: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar suffers back-to-...

SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Injury scare as heavily-strapped Hardik Pandya fails to complete spell — WATCH
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Injury scare as heavily-strapped Hardik...

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Stoke City
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Stoke City

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Southampton
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Southampton

WATCH: MS Dhoni fumbles, then dislodges bails to equal &#039;record&#039; number of stumpings in ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni fumbles, then dislodges bails to equal...

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Swansea City
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Swansea Cit...

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Newcastle United
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Newcastle U...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video