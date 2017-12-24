Serena Williams to return in Abu Dhabi's Mubadala exhibition event on 30th December

Serena Williams will make her comeback at the Mubadala exhibition event in Abu Dhabi on December 30, tournament organisers announced on Sunday.

The 36-year-old has not played since clinching a 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open 11 months ago, after revealing she was pregnant during the tournament and taking time off to give birth.

"I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September," the American said in a statement on the tournament`s website.