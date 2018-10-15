हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shanghai Masters: Del Potro suffers fractured kneecap, docs evaluate recovery

The 30-year-old Argentine who is ranked fourth in the world and had been enjoying one of the best seasons of his career is wearing a splint on his right leg.

U.S. Open runner-up Juan Martin del Potro has suffered a fractured right kneecap following his fall during a clash in the Shanghai Masters this week, his spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

Del Potro, who has been unlucky with injuries throughout his career, retired from his round-of-16 match against Borna Coric on Thursday after falling heavily while attempting a tricky shot. Coric went on to reach the finals of the Shanghai Masters, crashing out against Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic who went on to lift the trophy for the 4th time.   

The statement said that "the medical studies carried out on Saturday showed that Juan Martin del Potro suffered a fracture of his right patella bone in Shanghai".

"In the coming days, the doctors will evaluate the recovery process needed to return."

The 30-year-old Argentine, who is ranked fourth in the world and had been enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, is wearing a splint on his right leg

"It`s a very difficult moment," he said. "I feel very sad. It`s a hard blow that leaves me without strength. It`s very difficult for me to think about recovery again, I did not expect this to happen."

