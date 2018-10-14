हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shanghai Masters

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer not disappointed post semi-final defeat

Federer admitted that he could have done a better job in serving, adding the Croatian had "more punch" than him.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who crashed out of the ongoing Shanghai Masters after losing to Borna Coric of Germany in their semi-final match, has said that he is "actually happy" with his performance as he is playing well on the court.

The 37-year-old further stated that he is now looking forward to the upcoming tournaments.

"I`m actually happy. I feel like I`m explosive out there, returning well. Serving, I think, it`s okay, could be even a little bit better. I don`t think I played a match where I didn`t get broken, so that`s something a bit more unusual for me," ATP quoted Federer, as saying.

"I must say I felt overall actually pretty good. So I`m happy about that. It`s definitely something I can build on now for Basel and then for London and maybe Paris. I`m happy how the body has felt this week," he added.

Reflecting on his semi-final match against Boric, Federer admitted that he could have done a better job in serving, adding, the Croatian had "more punch" than him.

"He didn`t give me many chances on his serve, and for me to stay with him, I should have maybe done a better job on my own serve. But then again, it wasn`t bad either. And then in the rallies, I thought he had more punch than me," he said.

Federer had suffered a shocking 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of Coric denying himself a second consecutive Shanghai Masters title. 

Tags:
Shanghai MastersRoger FedererBorna CoricCroatia

