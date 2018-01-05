हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shenzhen Open: Katerina Siniakova tames Maria Sharapova, faces Simona Halep in final

A stinging backhand down the line gave Siniakova a decisive break in the final set and the sixth seed hung on to close out the match in just under two hours.

Reuters| Updated: Jan 05, 2018, 18:05 PM IST
Czech defending champion Katerina Siniakova fended off Maria Sharapova in a fiercely contested match at the Shenzhen Open on Friday to set up a final with world number one Simona Halep.

Siniakova fired 27 winners and 10 aces to prevail 6-2 3-6 6-3 but was made to work hard for the win after Russian Sharapova rediscovered her rhythm midway through the contest.

After losing the first set, Sharapova attacked Siniakova`s serve to seal an early break in the second set.

The five-times grand slam champion gave little away ater that and levelled the contest at one set apiece.

