SHOCKING: Rafael Nadal parts ways with coach 'uncle' Toni

Last month, Roger Federer kept his nerves to fend off 14-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal in a pulsating summit clash to clinch the men`s singles title of the Australian Open.

ANI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 00:26
SHOCKING: Rafael Nadal parts ways with coach &#039;uncle&#039; Toni

New Delhi: In a stunning development, Rafael Nadal`s coach and uncle Toni Nadal has said that he will no longer accompany his nephew on tour, and will devote his attention solely on his tennis academy.

One of the key reasons behind this tectonic turn of events is that Toni claims to have been shut out of the decision-making process in regards to Rafa.

"From next year I will no longer follow Rafael on the circuit and I will focus exclusively on our (tennis) academy," Sport24 quoted Toni as saying on the Italian website tennisitaliano.it.

"Relations with my nephew are still excellent. During all these years, we have never been through a crisis," he said.

"Until he was 17 years old, it was me who decided everything. Then Carlos Moya arrived as manager. Then his father became closer, each having his opinions. And the truth is that every year I had less decision-making, until the day when I will decide on nothing," Toni stated.

Last month, Roger Federer kept his nerves to fend off 14-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal in a pulsating summit clash to clinch the men`s singles title of the Australian Open.

The Swiss maestro defeated Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena in the final match that lasted for more than two-and-a-half hours.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 00:12

