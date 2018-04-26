Simona Halep beats Rybarikova, qualifies for Stuttgart Open quarters

Stuttgart: First-seeded Romanian Simona Halep has qualified for the quarter-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix here, winning in three sets against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia.

Halep, currently ranked No 1 in the world, entered the quarter-finals after winning against the world`s 18th ranked Rybarikova 4-6, 6-2 and 6-3 in a match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes on Wednesday, reports Efe.

She will play her next match against the winner of Thursday`s match between German Laura Siegemund and American Coco Vandeweghe.

Germany`s Angelique Kerber, ranked 12th in the world, reached the Round of 16, beating Czech Petra Kvitova, the eighth seeded, 6-3, 6-2.

Second seeded Spanish Garbine Muguruza, will debut in the tournament this Thursday directly in the round of 16 against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat American Madison Keys 7-6 (7), 5-7 and 6-4 in two hours and 44 minutes.