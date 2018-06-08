हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Simona Halep defeats Garbine Muguruza, to play in third final

World No. 1 and Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep on Thursday eased past third seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

Courtesy: Reuters

Paris: World No. 1 and Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep on Thursday eased past third seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

6-1, 6-4, to book her place in the finals of French Open for the third time in four years, giving a chance for herself to win a Grand Slam title Halep continued her red-hot form and maintained her cool composure as she played excellent serves and extravagant shots to thwart Muguruza`s chances of gaining an upper hand in their semi-final clash.

She will now face tenth seed Sloane Stephens, who earlier defeated her American compatriot Madison Keys with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

With the semi-final victory, Halep is now guaranteed to consolidate her numero uno position at the WTA rankings.

It is pertinent to note that Halep had lost her last two final games of Roland Garros last year and in 2014.

