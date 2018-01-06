Simona Halep fires Australian Open warning with Shenzhen title
The 26-year-old Halep is guaranteed top seeding for the Australian Open, the season`s first Grand Slam, which begins in Melbourne on January 15.
AFP| Updated: Jan 06, 2018, 18:40 PM IST
Comments |
Courtesy: AFP
World number one Simona Halep fired a warning to her Australian Open rivals on Saturday, beating Katerina Siniakova in three sets to win the Shenzhen Open.
The Romanian saw off the reigning champion from the Czech Republic 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 in 72 rollercoaster minutes in southern China.
The 26-year-old Halep is guaranteed top seeding for the Australian Open, the season`s first Grand Slam, which begins in Melbourne on January 15.