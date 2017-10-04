Sing-along Nick Kyrgios swaggers through in Beijing

Beijing: Nick Kyrgios lost the first set and demolished a racquet before beating Germany`s Mischa Zverev 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of the China Open on Wednesday.

The enigmatic Australian, seeded eighth on Beijing`s outdoor hard courts, smashed his racquet on the floor in anger, bending the head in half, when he conceded the opening set.

That earned the world number 19 a warning from the umpire.

But the 22-year-old Kyrgios returned for the second set with renewed determination and errors began creeping into Zverev`s game.

Zverev, ranked 27 in the world and the older brother of rising star Alexander, surrendered his first service game of the second set and Kyrgios was never in trouble after that.

During one changeover the Australian appeared so relaxed that he sat back on his chair, arms behind his head, and sang along with a pop hit being played over the stadium loudspeakers.