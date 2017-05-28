Stan Wawrinka holds Geneva title ahead of French Open bid

Geneva: Top seed Stan Wawrinka defended his Geneva claycourt title on Saturday, rallying for a set down to see off German outsider Mischa Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The Swiss player`s first trophy of the season gives the 32-year-old world number three a boost ahead of the French Open -- which he won in 2015 -- and where he opens against Slovak Jozef Kovalik on Monday.

After losing the first set to qualifier Zverev,the older brother of Alexander Zverev who stunned Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters final, three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka needed 2 hours 20 minutes to seal victory.

Zverev, 29, had been bidding for his maiden tour title the 33rd-ranked player`s first final appearance in seven years.