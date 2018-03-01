Tennis: Alexander Zverev in Mexico Open quarters

Mexico: Germany's Alexander Zverev beat his compatriot Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Mexico Open here. Zverev, on Wednesday night, needed to mount a late comeback from 5-6 down in the first set, saving two set points as he took it to a tie-break, which he won after again saving another set point, reports Efe.

The World No.5 broke Gojowczyk`s serve at 4-3 in the second set, which he finished off to win 6-3.

Zverev will now face Ryan Harrison of America, after he knocked out Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

