Tennis: Caroline Wozniacki beats Anastasij Sevastova to claim China Open title

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki who is currently seeded second, defeated Latvia`s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to win the China Open title, eight years after winning it for the first time in her career.

Wozniacki, ranked world No. 2, was very focussed throughout the match and ensured a composed performance despite the pressure throughout the final. The Danish tennis star emerged victorious over her unseeded opponent who is ranked world No. 20, in the rankings within less than an hour and a half, reports Efe news.

"Wozniacki takes home her 30th career title at China Open and 40th win of the season!" WTA tweeted.

Sevastova, who eliminated US Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan from the semifinal, did not make it easy and fought to win the final, but Wozniacki managed to snatch her 22nd trophy on hard courts.

Wozniacki claimed her first China Open title in 2010 when she jumped to top the WTA rankings for the first time.

The Dane of Polish ancestry, who was also the winner in the Australian Open and Eastbourne this year, was a clear favourite throughout the tournament after defeating all rivals quickly, including China`s Wang Qiang, Czech Katerina Siniakova, Estonian Anett Kontaveit, Croatian Petra Martic and Swiss Belinda Bencic.