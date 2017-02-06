close
Twitter turned Tinder! Fan wins dinner date with Genie Bouchard, courtesy Super Bowl

Patriots defeated Falcons 34-28 in overtime with an incredible comeback.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 20:23
New Delhi: The 2017 Super Bowl between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons turned out to be an insane encounter after the match went to extra-time on Sunday.

As Patriots stunned Falcons, Tom Brady became the first quarterback in history to win five Super Bowls after the Patriots overturned a 28-3 third quarter deficit to snatch a sensational victory at Houston`s NRG Stadium.

Tennis star Genie Bouchard, however, learnt her lesson with the game after losing a 'date bet' to a fan.

Here's how the twitter conversation took place between the two:-

Well! It can be said that Twitter together with the Super Bowl produced Tinder like results for the fan, who won a dinner date with none other than Genie Bouchard

Bouchard learnt her lesson and we wonder if she actually goes on to fulfill her promise.

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 20:23

