Twitter turned Tinder! Fan wins dinner date with Genie Bouchard, courtesy Super Bowl

New Delhi: The 2017 Super Bowl between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons turned out to be an insane encounter after the match went to extra-time on Sunday.

As Patriots stunned Falcons, Tom Brady became the first quarterback in history to win five Super Bowls after the Patriots overturned a 28-3 third quarter deficit to snatch a sensational victory at Houston`s NRG Stadium.

Tennis star Genie Bouchard, however, learnt her lesson with the game after losing a 'date bet' to a fan.

Here's how the twitter conversation took place between the two:-

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

@geniebouchard Chicago. Go to school in Missouri. We can go on a date where ever you want! — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

Well! It can be said that Twitter together with the Super Bowl produced Tinder like results for the fan, who won a dinner date with none other than Genie Bouchard

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Bouchard learnt her lesson and we wonder if she actually goes on to fulfill her promise.