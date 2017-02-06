Twitter turned Tinder! Fan wins dinner date with Genie Bouchard, thanks to Super Bowl
Patriots defeated Falcons 34-28 in overtime with an incredible comeback.
New Delhi: The 2017 Super Bowl between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons turned out to be an insane encounter after the match went to extra-time on Sunday.
As Patriots stunned Falcons, Tom Brady became the first quarterback in history to win five Super Bowls after the Patriots overturned a 28-3 third quarter deficit to snatch a sensational victory at Houston`s NRG Stadium.
Tennis star Genie Bouchard, however, learnt her lesson with the game after losing a 'date bet' to a fan.
Here's how the twitter conversation took place between the two:-
@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date?
— TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
Umm...kinda... https://t.co/LDkMxvPrkx
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
So...where do you live? https://t.co/mfucQ0C9VL
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
@geniebouchard Chicago. Go to school in Missouri. We can go on a date where ever you want!
— TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017
Well! It can be said that Twitter together with the Super Bowl produced Tinder like results for the fan, who won a dinner date with none other than Genie Bouchard
Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
Bouchard learnt her lesson and we wonder if she actually goes on to fulfill her promise.
