close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Twitterati destroys Ram Gopal Verma for posting inappropriate photo of Sania Mirza

Within seconds of the post being shared, fans from all parts of the world lambasted him for the distasteful message.

Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 14:24
Twitterati destroys Ram Gopal Verma for posting inappropriate photo of Sania Mirza

New Delhi: Controversial film-maker Ram Gopal Verma faced the wrath of Twitterati after he shared an explicit photograph of ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Varma, who recently quit Twitter, linked this post his short film 'Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai', which released on June 2.

RGV took to Instagram to write a message that read, "A girl told someone,MBSLBCI reminded her of,though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl's sexuality against herself."

Within seconds of the post being shared, fans from all parts of the world lambasted him for the distasteful message.

Here are some of the reacrtions:

you would be a good film maker but I have doubt how good you would be a father and human being.

Why do people like amitji and other big stars work in his films when they know what he endorses and his mindset

A film on exposing regressive minds who use a girl's sexuality against herself. Nice thought to make a film @rgvzoomin

Uh bloody idiot can't uh stop ur madness

Shame on u n ur mindset Mr. @rgvzoomin

TAGS

Ram Gopal VermaSania MirzaRGVMeri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti HaiInstagram

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

India vs Kyrgyzstan Live streaming, Live score: AFC Asian C...
Football

India vs Kyrgyzstan Live streaming, Live score: AFC Asian C...

On Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli&#039;s speculated rift: Great relationships have greater challenges, says Michael Clarke
cricket

On Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli's speculated rift: Great re...

CT 2017, Ind vs Ban: Mental strength will be key against India, feels ex-Bangladesh skipper
ICC Champions Trophycricket

CT 2017, Ind vs Ban: Mental strength will be key against In...

Champions Trophy 2017: Sarfraz Ahmed promises positive cricket against England despite middle order woes
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy 2017: Sarfraz Ahmed promises positive cric...

ICC Champions Trophy: South African skipper AB de Villiers keen on playing 2019 World Cup
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: South African skipper AB de Villiers...

Para-athlete forced to sleep on floor after being allotted upper berth in train, Suresh Prabhu orders inquiry
Other Sports

Para-athlete forced to sleep on floor after being allotted...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video