Twitterati destroys Ram Gopal Verma for posting inappropriate photo of Sania Mirza

New Delhi: Controversial film-maker Ram Gopal Verma faced the wrath of Twitterati after he shared an explicit photograph of ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Varma, who recently quit Twitter, linked this post his short film 'Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai', which released on June 2.

RGV took to Instagram to write a message that read, "A girl told someone,MBSLBCI reminded her of,though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl's sexuality against herself."

Within seconds of the post being shared, fans from all parts of the world lambasted him for the distasteful message.

Here are some of the reacrtions:

you would be a good film maker but I have doubt how good you would be a father and human being.

Why do people like amitji and other big stars work in his films when they know what he endorses and his mindset

A film on exposing regressive minds who use a girl's sexuality against herself. Nice thought to make a film @rgvzoomin

Uh bloody idiot can't uh stop ur madness

Shame on u n ur mindset Mr. @rgvzoomin