US Open 2017, Day 10: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: Action from the US Open will continue on Wednesday as big guns Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be taking court. It will be the second day of quarterfinal action as Federer will play Juan Martin del Potro for a place in the last four. Both men are former champions in New York. While Federer has scooped five titles at the Open, Del Potro has won once.

Nadal, a two-time champion in the US, will play Andrey Rublev. Over in the women’s singles, top seed Karolina Pliskova will take on local player CoCo Vandeweghe. Here are some useful details for action on September 6:

Live telecast:

The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Timings in IST:

The tennis action will begin from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The US Open matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.