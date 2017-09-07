close
US Open 2017, Day 11: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 17:54
New Delhi: It is semi-final time in the US Open on September 7, Thursday (Friday morning in India), as the two women’s singles matches will be played on the show court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. It is interesting that all four semi-finalists are American even in the absence of the country’s best player Serena Williams.

In the first semi-final, Venus Williams will take on Sloane Stephens. In the other semi-final, CoCo Vandeweghe will play Madison Keys. Except Venus, none of the other players have ever won a Major. Venus meanwhile is looking for her third US Open title here. Here are some useful details on the semi-finals action:

Live telecast:

The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Timings in IST:

The tennis action will begin from 4 am IST onwards on September 8, Friday.

Live streaming:

The US Open matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

