By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 14:15
US Open 2017, Day 5: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST

New Delhi: US Open 2017 action continues on Friday as it will be Day 5 in the tournament and the first time that we have Round 3 matches. There will be two major women’s stars that will take court.

American icon and ninth seed Venus Williams will play Maria Sakkari at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Then we will also see unseeded Russian star Maria Sharapova take on Sofia Kenin on the same court.

Both Venus and Sharapova are former US Open champions and looking at their pedigree as well as how open the women’s draw is, one will not be wrong if one counts both of them as much of a favourite for the title as anyone else.

Over in the men’ singles, fifth seed Croat Marin Cilic takes on Diego Schwartzman at the Grandstand. Cilic is also a former champion and a strong contender alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Here are some useful details for action on September 1, Friday:

Live telecast:

The live broadcast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Timings in IST:

The tennis action will begin from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The US Open matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

