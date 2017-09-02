close
US Open 2017, Day 6: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST

Federer will play Lopez and Nadal will take on Mayer. Both the players are slated to play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the showpiece court.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 13:22
US Open 2017, Day 6: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST

New Delhi: Round 3 action continues in the US Open on Saturday and it is once again the two biggest attractions of the tournament this year that will take court. It is of course Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Federer will play Feliciano Lopez and Nadal will take on Leonardo Mayer. Both the players are slated to play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the showpiece court. While Nadal will play the last day match, Federer will be battling in the first night match.

Both players are heading for a potential semi-final battle if they win all their matches untill that point. If and when that happens, it will be the first time that the two will clash at the US Open.

With Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray not featuring at this years’s Open, most of the focus has been on Federer and Nadal, although there has been some spotlight on the likes of Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova.

Here are some useful details for action on September 2:

Live telecast:

The live broadcast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Timings in IST:

The tennis action will begin from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The US Open matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

US OpenRoger FedererLive streamingLive telecastRafael Nadal

