close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US Open 2017, Day 9: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

There is one big match and really the only showstopper match lined up for the day as Venus Williams, US two-time champion and the favourite in the women’s draw, takes on the second favourite Petra Kvitova.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 20:26
US Open 2017, Day 9: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: It is quarterfinals time in the US Open starting on Tuesday. There is one big match and really the only showstopper match lined up for the day as Venus Williams, US two-time champion and the favourite in the women’s draw, takes on the second favourite Petra Kvitova.

Venus is of course a seven-time Major winner. Kvitova on the other hand has won two Majors without ever triumphing in New York. The match is slated to be the first match under the lights on the day at the main court, the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here are some useful details for action on September 5:

Live telecast:

The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Timings in IST:

The tennis action will begin from 9.15 pm onwards (tentative).

Live streaming:

The US Open matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

TAGS

US Open 2017Live streamingtime in ist

From Zee News

World Shotgun Championship: India&#039;s Ankur Mittal wins silver in Men&#039;s Double Trap event in Moscow
Other Sports

World Shotgun Championship: India's Ankur Mittal wins...

David Warner, Peter Handscomb put Australia in command after Day 2 of second Test versus Bangladesh
cricket

David Warner, Peter Handscomb put Australia in command afte...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 5: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 5: Live streaming, live...

Courtesy Balwant Singh&#039;s brace, India beat Macau 2-0 in AFC Asian Cup football qualifier
Football

Courtesy Balwant Singh's brace, India beat Macau 2-0 i...

See pic: Virat Kohli thanks his cricket &#039;teachers&#039; for showing how it&#039;s done
cricket

See pic: Virat Kohli thanks his cricket 'teachers...

WWE superstar The Undertaker to come out of retirement
Other Sports

WWE superstar The Undertaker to come out of retirement

Lionel Messi contract &#039;agreed and signed&#039;, says Barcelona chief
Football

Lionel Messi contract 'agreed and signed', says B...

US Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski knocked out in mixed doubles quarters
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski knocked out...

India to tour England in July 2018; will play 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
cricket

India to tour England in July 2018; will play 5 Tests, 3 OD...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video