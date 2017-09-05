US Open 2017, Day 9: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: It is quarterfinals time in the US Open starting on Tuesday. There is one big match and really the only showstopper match lined up for the day as Venus Williams, US two-time champion and the favourite in the women’s draw, takes on the second favourite Petra Kvitova.

Venus is of course a seven-time Major winner. Kvitova on the other hand has won two Majors without ever triumphing in New York. The match is slated to be the first match under the lights on the day at the main court, the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here are some useful details for action on September 5:

Live telecast:

The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Timings in IST:

The tennis action will begin from 9.15 pm onwards (tentative).

Live streaming:

The US Open matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.