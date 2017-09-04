close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US Open 2017: Karolina Pliskova breezes past Jennifer Brady to advance to quarter-finals

After facing a match point during her third-round battle against Zhang Shuai on Saturday, Pliskova was never pushed by Brady, who failed to find her groove on a sunny day that cast a severe shadow across center court.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 23:43
US Open 2017: Karolina Pliskova breezes past Jennifer Brady to advance to quarter-finals
Reuters

New York: World number one Karolina Pliskova needed just 46 minutes to defeat American Jennifer Brady 6-1 6-0 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and punch her ticket to the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open on Monday.

After facing a match point during her third-round battle against Zhang Shuai on Saturday, Pliskova was never pushed by Brady, who failed to find her groove on a sunny day that cast a severe shadow across center court.

Brady struggled mightily with her service game, where she was only able to connect on 39 percent of her first serves compared to Pliskova`s 67 percent.

Brady also struggled to read Pliskova`s powerful serve and failed to convert either of her two break point chances.

"I think she was a little bit nervous," Pliskova said of the 22-year-old Brady during an on-court interview following the match.

"It was her first time on Ashe so I tried to take advantage of that."

Next up for Pliskova is either 20th-seeded American CoCo Vandeweghe or fellow Czech Lucie Safarova, who play later on Monday.

TAGS

US Open 2017US OpenKarolina PliskovaJennifer Bradytennis newssports news

From Zee News

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal keeps FEDAL hope alive, sails into quarter-final round
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal keeps FEDAL hope alive, sails in...

Rajyavardhan Rathore can take Indian sport to new heights, reckons Jhulan Goswami
cricket

Rajyavardhan Rathore can take Indian sport to new heights,...

Disappointing third round for Anirban Lahiri in FedExCup play-offs
Other Sports

Disappointing third round for Anirban Lahiri in FedExCup pl...

Sri Lanka to play first day-night Test against Pakistan in UAE
cricket

Sri Lanka to play first day-night Test against Pakistan in...

Yamaha rule out replacing injured Valentino Rossi at San Marino Grand Prix
Other Sports

Yamaha rule out replacing injured Valentino Rossi at San Ma...

WTA Rankings: Wimbledon Champion Garbiñe Muguruza ahead of Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina in race to World No. 1
Tennis

WTA Rankings: Wimbledon Champion Garbiñe Muguruza ahead of...

SL vs IND: Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay named in Sri Lanka squad for one-off T20I against India
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay named in Sri La...

I expected a larger figure after 10 years of success, says Lalit Modi after Star India&#039;s Rs 16347.5 crore bid for IPL media rights
cricket

I expected a larger figure after 10 years of success, says...

Gautam Gambhir expresses distress over Farrukhabad incident, says &#039;someone suffocated humanity&#039;
cricket

Gautam Gambhir expresses distress over Farrukhabad incident...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video