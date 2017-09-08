US Open 2017, Men's Singles Preview – Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro

New Delhi: Amid the much speculated FEDAL clash at the US Open 2017, Argentine tennis ace crashed all high hopes to book semi-final date with World No.1 Rafael Nadal in the Flushing Meadows, on Friday. While Nadal will be aiming for his third US Open glory, del Potro will be aiming for a 2009 recap.

Ever since the US Open draws were announced fans, analysts, tennis lovers and even for say Roger Federer – have been eagerly waiting for the two to face each other for the first time in New York. 37 of their total battles, 12 have been at Grand Slam stage, but none...none have been in the Flushing Meadows. Could 2017 finally be the year? – NO, ascertained del Potro.

The 24th seeded Argentine tennis ace stunned the second seeded Roger Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4 to rewrite the 2009 US Open final. It seemed out of nowhere, a gush of wind blew in and wreaked havoc around all the high hopes pertaining to the anticipated Federer-Nadal duel. But the 6ft 6inch tall athlete displayed absolute calm and composure to defy the 19-time Grand Slam champion and book a semis date with Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, has had a rather splendid, unobstructed US Open campaign. The Spaniard, a two-time champion in the Flushing Meadows, hasn't hard a memorable US Open record. Thrice has he come close to the title, but Nadal on hardcourts hasn't been a stat to show. Eeasing past all unseeded players so far in the tournament, Nadal now is up against the man who had defeated him at a similar stage eight years back. 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 stood the score as the then sixth seeded Argentine crumbled down Nadal's then hope of maiden US Open glory.

Can del Potro repeat history once again? Would Nadal face a similar circumstance like Federer?

What do stats have to say about the battle? — The Spaniard holds the upper edged in the head-to-head tie winning eight out of their 13 encounters. But, as mentioned before, on hardcourt, del Potro leads by 5-4. The Argentine, had in fact, won the last two of their clashes on hardcourts – 2013 Shanghai and then in 2016 Rio Olympics. About Nadal's US Open stats – 3-2 is where it stands as, as far as semi-final round goes as; 22-3 at a semis accounting all Grand Slams.

But these are mere numbers. Who would head to the final, is worth unvileing