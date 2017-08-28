close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US Open 2017: Petra Kvitova wears down Jelena Jankovic to reach round two at Flushing Meadows

The Czech 13th seed, in search of top form after a mediocre build-up to the year`s final grand slam, struggled to adapt to Jankovic`s counter-punching style but eventually wore down the 2008 runner-up to set up a meeting with France`s Alize Cornet.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 23:49
US Open 2017: Petra Kvitova wears down Jelena Jankovic to reach round two at Flushing Meadows
Reuters

New York: Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova scraped into the second round of the U.S. Open by beating former world number one Jelena Jankovic of Serbia 7-5 7-5 on Monday.

The Czech 13th seed, in search of top form after a mediocre build-up to the year`s final grand slam, struggled to adapt to Jankovic`s counter-punching style but eventually wore down the 2008 runner-up to set up a meeting with France`s Alize Cornet.

Kvitova, who returned to competition in May five months after being stabbed in her hand by an intruder at her home, won a first set that featured three breaks of serve as both players struggled to find their range in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She rallied back from 2-0 down in the second set but dropped serve again in the seventh game. However, Kvitova regained her composure to win four consecutive games and secured the win on her first match point with a sizzling forehand winner down the line.

TAGS

US Open 2017US OpenPetra KvitovaJelena JankovicFlushing Meadowstennis newssports news

From Zee News

Lewis Hamilton sees some tough battles ahead
Other Sports

Lewis Hamilton sees some tough battles ahead

I&#039;m no Neymar, insists Barcelona new boy Ousmane Dembele
Football

I'm no Neymar, insists Barcelona new boy Ousmane Dembe...

ENG vs WI: Moeen Ali assault puts England on top in second Test against West Indies
cricket

ENG vs WI: Moeen Ali assault puts England on top in second...

US Open 2017: Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza powers past Varvara Lepchenko at Flushing Meadows
Tennis

US Open 2017: Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza powers pa...

Sounds good but I’d prefer someone else, says Rafael Nadal on potential semifinal against Roger Federer
Tennis

Sounds good but I’d prefer someone else, says Rafael Nadal...

US Open 2017, Men&#039;s singles preview: Hand-me-down kid Frances Tiafoe targets childhood hero Roger Federer
Tennis

US Open 2017, Men's singles preview: Hand-me-down kid...

BAN vs AUS: Shakib Al Hasan brilliance puts Bangladesh in box seat against listless Australia
cricket

BAN vs AUS: Shakib Al Hasan brilliance puts Bangladesh in b...

World Boxing Championship: Gaurav Bidhuri in quarters; unwell Shiva Thapa, Manoj Kumar bow out
Other Sports

World Boxing Championship: Gaurav Bidhuri in quarters; unwe...

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni equals world record for most half-centuries by wicketkeepers against an opposition in ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni equals world record for most half-centu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video