US Open 2017: Prize money at the last Major of the year gets an increase

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 14:00
US Open 2017: Prize money at the last Major of the year gets an increase

New Delhi: In a move that is expected to be welcomed by tennis superstars, the prize money for this year’s US Open has got an increase. The total prize money for the last Major of the year has got a nine per cent increase.

The total purse now is USD four-million heavier, making the value USD 50.4 million. The singles winners in each section, men’s and women’s, will pocket the maximum which amounts to USD 3,700,000 each.

Katrina Adams, president of the United States Tennis Association, was quoted in the media to be saying, "Five years ago, we committed to the players that total player compensation for players would reach USD 50 million at the US Open, and we are honouring that commitment."

It will be interesting to see how the two draws, men’s and women’s singles, shape up this year. The women’s singles is still a bit of an open draw with the top two players in the world, Karolina Pliskova (world number one) and Simona Halep (world number two), without a single Major between themselves.

As for the mens’s section, it is expected to be the usual suspects, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, who are expected to take centre stage. Remember Novak Djokovic has already pulled out of the tournament.  

