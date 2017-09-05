US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal keeps FEDAL hope alive, sails into quarter-final round

New Delhi: World No.1 Rafael Nadal won his 50th match in the Flushing Meadows as he outclassed his Ukranian opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4,6-1 in their round of 16 encounter as he sailed into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.

It seemed to be an easy game for the top-seeded Spaniard as he crumbled down Dolgopolov's hope in the first set within half an hour securing a 6-2 win. It was probably a sign for his fans that Nadal would be roaring his way into the next round. The 31-year-old had lost the opening set in his last two matches, but bounced back later to upset his opponents.

But today, the Spaniard seemed up an rolling as he demolished the unpredictable Alexandr Dolgopolov finishing off the game in straight sets.

Ergo, with the win, Nadal stormed into the quarter-final round of US Open 2017 for the first time since 2013, the year he had clinched his second title in the Flushing Meadows.

"I think I played a solid match avoiding a lot many mistakes," he said. Speaking about the Ukranian, Nadal said, "He can play amazing shots and sometimes he can be unpredictable and so I didn't allow him play in easy positions."

Nadal will now await for the winner between Andrey Rublev and David Goffin for his quarter-final clash. He is now one win away from the most anticiapated rivalary – Federer vs Nadal at the Arthur Ashe.