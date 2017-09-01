US Open 2017: Roger Federer edges past Andre Agassi to register second-most number of wins in Flushing Meadows

New Delhi: It was yet another pulsating five-set battle for the former champions, but Roger Federer struggled through to register a 6-1, 6-7(3), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over two-time US Open semifinalist Mikhail Youzhny under an open-roofed Arthur Ashe Stadium, today. Federer thus edged past tennis legend Andre Agassi's tally of 79 victories in Flushing Meadows to stand second on the list behind Jimmy Connors.

It definitely did start on a good note for the Swiss maestro. With a 6-1 victory in the first set, that witnessed Federer winning five consecutive games. But the Russian regrouped to put forth a tie-breaker in the second set and then clinching the set, to level things up in their round of 64 encounter. In the third set, Youzhny captivated on the failed opportunities from Federer to turn the 3-2 lead into a 6-4 win. But the 36-year-old denied disappointing his fans and of course himself. He bounced back with two back-to-back victories in the fourth and fifth set thereby booking his place in the round of 32.

This was his 17th win over the Russian. Also, this was the second time in his career that he played consecutive five-setters. Earlier was during 2017 Australian Open where he had defeated Stan Wawrinka in the semis and then Rafael Nadal in the finals, both ending in a thrilling five-set match.

The Swiss tennis ace who is eyeing his sixth title in Flushing Meadows has now taken his tally of wins at Arthur Ashe Stadium to 80, one ahead of American legend Andre Agassi. Standing second on the list now, Federer is still 18 victories behind table-topper Jimmy Connors.

“I'm better than the first round, so I'm happy,” Federer said. “This match wasn't about the back, which is good. This is more just a grind. I felt different, completely different, the way it played and everything. But I'm really, really happy I got through.”

Federer will next face Spaniard Feliciano López in round of 32, tomorrow.