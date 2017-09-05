close
US Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski knocked out in mixed doubles quarters

The seventh-seeded pair who had bagged the Frech Open title earlier this year, took down their opponents in the first set winning 6-4, but fell in the consecutive two struggling for around an hour before succumbing down to Chan and Venus on Court 17 at the Flushing Meadows.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 16:58
US Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski knocked out in mixed doubles quarters
Twitter grab

New Delhi: It was a heartbroken end to their astounding run in the Flushing Meadows as the Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski were chipped off the race to clinch their second major in 2017 as Zealand-Chinese pair of Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus defeated them 6-4, 3-6, 8-10 in the quarterfinal round of US Open, on Monday.

The seventh-seeded pair who had bagged the Frech Open title earlier this year, took down their opponents in the first set winning 6-4, but fell in the consecutive two struggling for around an hour before succumbing down to Chan and Venus on Court 17 at the Flushing Meadows.

Sania Mirza remains the only hope of a title for the Indians. The fourth-seeded pair of Mirza and S. Peng is all set to face the fifth-seeded pair of Tímea Babos and Andrea Hlaváčková in the women's doubled quarter-final, tomorrow.

