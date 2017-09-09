US Open 2017, women’s singles final: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

close
Both are up and coming American players - Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. Both players are playing the first Major final in their careers.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 16:41
Madison Keys, Twitter/ US Open Tennis

New Delhi: It is the final of the women’s singles at the US Open as two young guns will take court on Saturday (Sunday morning India time). Both are up and coming American players - Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. Both players are playing the first Major final in their careers.

It is that moment which has been a bit like a passing of the baton as for almost two decades now American tennis has been all about the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena. But now we are seeing almost the first signs of young players who were inspired by the great sisters before taking up the sport.

While Keys is ranked number 16 in the world which makes her the favourite for the final, Stephens is ranked number 83. Having said that, Stephens had a great win against Venus in the semis. Keys on the other hand beat CoCo Vandeweghe.

Here are some details on the big final:

Live telecast:

The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Timings in IST:

The tennis action will begin from 1.30 am IST onwards on September 10, Sunday.

Live streaming:

The US Open matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

