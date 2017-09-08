US Open 2017, Women's doubles semi-finals: Sania Mirza-Shuai Peng lose to Martina Hingis-Yung-Jan Chan

New Delhi: Indian hope at US Open 2017 declined as the Indo-Chinese pair Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng lost 4-6, 4-6 to the Swiss-Taiwanese pair of Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan at Grandstand, in Flushing Meadows, on Friday.

The fourth-seeded pair of Mirza and Peng raced away with a 3-0 lead in the first set, but Martina and Chan bounced back to put it on level terms. On Sania's serve, the duo lost tow consecutive points, but fought back to take a 4-3. Mirza and Peng looked strong, but their opponents looked stronger. The Chinese Taipei player displayed some dazzling tennis skills hitting astounding shots from the baseline as the fourth-seeded pair clinched the first set 6-4 within 35 minutes.

It started off as a neck-to-neck battle for the second set, with Chan pulling off a 1-1 draw. But captivating on errors from Hingis, Mirza-Shuai took a 3-1. But the smile was once again snatched by their opponents as the duo broke back after the sixth game and took a lead thereafter to finish off the second game on a similar note.

6-4, 6-4 and Hingis and Yung-Jan storm into their first Grand Slam final as a pair. Earlier this year, they had made it to the French Open semi-final where they had lost to eventual champions Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova. While Hingis will be aiming for her third US Open glory in women's doubles circuit, for Chan it will be her maiden Grand Slam title.

They now await the winners from the second semi-final between third-seeded Barbora Strycova/Lucie Safarova and Hradecka L / Siniakova K.